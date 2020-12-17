Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

