The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in The Western Union by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Western Union by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in The Western Union by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

WU stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

