Sei Investments Co. Sells 120,133 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,133 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Chegg worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $173,481.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,707,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

CHGG stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

