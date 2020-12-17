Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 76.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,883,000 after buying an additional 643,333 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 100.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,420,000 after buying an additional 446,916 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $38,227,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 27.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 894,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after buying an additional 190,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.