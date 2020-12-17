Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ternium by 145.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ternium by 55.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

