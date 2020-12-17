Sei Investments Co. Sells 399 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Generac worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $220.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

