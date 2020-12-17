Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,006 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

NYSE:BXP opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.