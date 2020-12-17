Sei Investments Co. Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,371 shares of company stock worth $15,811,100 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $269.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

