Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,967 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

