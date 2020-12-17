Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after acquiring an additional 561,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 264,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 47.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $61.54 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $105,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $2,985,329.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,825. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.