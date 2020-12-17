Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,158.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,499,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,711 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,416,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 726,641 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

