American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

