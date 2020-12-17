Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sei Investments Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $613,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,240.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,071.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

