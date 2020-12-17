Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 622,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,797,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,070,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

