Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 870 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.