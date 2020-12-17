Captrust Financial Advisors Has $468,000 Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $265.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $268.52. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.02.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

