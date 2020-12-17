Vincent Anthony Viozzi Sells 3,500 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $420.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Donegal Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Donegal Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Donegal Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.