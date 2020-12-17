TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TNET has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

NYSE:TNET opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $31,764.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,865.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $2,019,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $448,388.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,232,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $63,162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

