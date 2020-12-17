Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.14.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,589 shares of company stock valued at $38,006,762 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

