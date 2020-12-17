Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $51,968.80 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $51,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,899,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,113.60.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 490 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $7,301.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,998 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,520.18.

On Thursday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,669 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $54,704.79.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,887 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $117,831.78.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,109 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $61,306.28.

On Friday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 232 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $3,456.80.

On Friday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $4,420.80.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,017 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $127,069.45.

On Monday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

