Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.56.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,307.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Raymond James by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Raymond James by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.