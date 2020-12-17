Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,539,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GGG stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

