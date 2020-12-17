CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $5.56. CooTek (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 5,216 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $258.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.21.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.