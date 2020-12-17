Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $163.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.64.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

