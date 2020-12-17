Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.62.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

