Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 42.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,828 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.52.

Shares of ON opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -777.56, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,002,513 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,816. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

