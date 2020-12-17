Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 83,746 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 595.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

