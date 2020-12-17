Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.70.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $240.16 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $257.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day moving average of $213.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

