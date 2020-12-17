Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3,139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.70.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $222.19 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.45.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

