Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

FOXF opened at $99.83 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.