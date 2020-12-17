Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Lumentum worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 512.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $219,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 143.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,152 shares of company stock worth $3,742,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

