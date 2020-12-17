Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given a $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Twitter from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,448,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $41,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Twitter by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

