Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.50.

GH opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $129.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 65,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $6,678,931.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,884,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,524,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,782.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,216,209 shares of company stock valued at $730,615,504. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $917,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $366,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

