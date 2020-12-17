Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Denali Therapeutics worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,624 shares of company stock worth $9,018,933. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.