California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,989 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,426 shares of company stock worth $2,685,252. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

