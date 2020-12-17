Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $588,724.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,663,868 shares in the company, valued at $456,874,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,067 shares of company stock worth $56,668,601. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.