Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 307 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $28,918.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,209 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,158. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Shares of VEEV opened at $267.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

