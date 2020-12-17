Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,321 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.48.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $124.98 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

