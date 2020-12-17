Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,335 shares of company stock worth $1,510,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

