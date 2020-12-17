Adam Woodrow Sells 12,855 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $86,257.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Woodrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

