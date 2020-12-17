Berenberg Bank Increases JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 975

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JD. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 836.67 ($10.93).

JD opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 798 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

