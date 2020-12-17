Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,676 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $486.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

