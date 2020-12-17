1,317 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2,066.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $1,379,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $5,549,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $178.03 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

