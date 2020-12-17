Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $70,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $46,706,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $161.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

