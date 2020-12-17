Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $300.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,891.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

