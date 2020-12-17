IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 314,286 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 174.7% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,908 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 41.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Enerplus by 106.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.0076 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

