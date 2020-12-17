Advisor Partners LLC Sells 378 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.10. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

