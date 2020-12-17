Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 15,719 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Fidus Investment worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $154,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.91. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.