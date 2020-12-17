Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $70,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $46,706,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $161.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

