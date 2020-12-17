Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,324 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.